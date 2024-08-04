Meghan Markle on How Revealing Suicidal Thoughts Helps Others: 'That's Worth It'

CBS

Meghan Markle is opening up like never before about the suicidal ideation that plagued her — and that has inspired her to do what she can to help the families and friends of others who may be contemplating taking their own lives.

On "CBS News Sunday Morning," Markle and Prince Harry spoke with Jane Pauley about their Archewell Foundation's launch of The Parents' Network, which is meant to support parents of children who have been affected by online bullying, including those whose kids have died by suicide.

After hearing from parents who suffered such unimaginable losses, Pauley gently pointed out to Markle that she had a special connection to this issue, based on her "I didn't wanna be alive anymore" interview with Oprah Winfrey from years ago.

"You have suffered, too, personally," Pauley said in the interview, noting discomfort from the couple.

Megan acknowledged the appropriateness of the question.

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma," Markle said, "I believe part of our healing journey — certainly, part of mine — is being able to be really open about it."

She went on, "And I haven't really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way, and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans, and I would never want someone else to not be believed. So, if me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them, and not assume that the appearance is good, so everything's okay, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that."

The Parents' Network will meet remotely going forward, with a goal of providing support for survivors and to help raise awareness so that lives can be saved.