Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skipped the red carpet at the ESPY Awards on Thursday, amid backlash over being named the Pat Tillman Award recipient.

The late Pat Tillman was an NFL player who enlisted in the military and died in 2004, and his mother Mary Tillman publicly criticized ESPN for choosing Harry, who was chosen for his work with the Invictus Games.

At the ceremony, three Invictus Game alum introduced Harry, who then thanked the Pat Tillman Foundation and Pat’s widow Marie Tillman Shenton.

Frank Micelotta/ABC

He said, “I’d like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation, led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I’m so honored is here tonight.”

Harry then went on to address Mary and the family, “I’d also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother. Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect.”

Drawing ties to the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, he continued, “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, following 10 years in the British Army and two tours in Afghanistan. The games are an adaptive sports competition for veterans who were wounded, injured, or ill during or as a result of their service.

Harry told the crowd, "The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality. This award belongs to them, not to me.”

He went on, "That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families for their achievements, their spirit, and their courage at every opportunity, especially on nights like this, in front of people like you. Moments like these help us reach those that need Invictus the most and reduce the more than 20 veterans a day taking their own lives, in this country alone.

"This year, we are celebrating 10 years of witnessing life-changing impact and healing through sport. And while so much progress has been made since those first games, the world outside seems to be in an even more precarious state. We live in an age marked by polarization and division. Conflicts rage around the globe. Anger and resentment towards those who are different seem to pervade societies everywhere."

Frank Micelotta/ABC

He added, "Our community challenges that. Our community proves that unity is not just possible, but formidable.”

After Harry was announced as this year’s honoree, Mary told the DailyMail.com she disagreed with the choice.

"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," Mary continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."