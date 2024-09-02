Getty Images

Prince Harry surprised royal watchers on Thursday by making an unannounced trip to the U.K. to say goodbye to his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes — and the journey brought him face-to-face with his estranged brother, Prince William.

Coming within days of the anniversary of the boys' mother's death — Princess Diana died August 31, 1997 — the visit placed Harry and William within a few feet of each other, but People magazine reports the two never spoke.

The two were so physically close the vicar who performed the service told The Sun, "I was greeting the congregation on the way out that Prince William was shaking my hand, and then very quickly after, Prince Harry did too."

Harry, 39, and William, 42 (both now older than their mom when she died), attended the service at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, sitting apart from one another, each surrounded by close friends and relatives. Their wives were not in attendance.

One of the 300 guests told People, “Most people were astounded that Harry came. He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”

The extended Spencer family was warm toward both William and Harry, with Harry seen chatting with all three of his mom's surviving siblings: Charles Spencer, 60, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, 69, and Lady Jane Fellowes, 67, who was widowed by Lord Fellowes' death at 82 on July 29.