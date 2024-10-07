Meghan Markle Rewears Carolina Herrera Gown for Surprise Appearance in L.A.

Getty Images

Meghan Markle stepped out on Saturday for a surprise appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala at L.A. Live.

The Duchess of Sussex was turning heads in red Carolina Herrera halter dress with a plunging neckline. It was a rewear for Meghan, who stepped out in the same gown at the Salute to Freedom gala in NYC. She attended that event with Prince Harry in November 2021.

Markle changed up her look for CHLA, opting not to wear the gown’s long train. She also wore her hair down and paired the dress with strappy sandals. At the NYC gala she wore her hair in an updo, putting her diamond earrings on display, and had paired the ensemble with red heels.

According to CHLA their gala “pays tribute to our brave patients and the remarkable physicians, researchers and caregivers who create hope and build healthier futures for children.”

Meghan spoke with the press on the red carpet, sharing, “The work they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldly, and I think from my standpoint as a mother, no one wants to have to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital L.A.”