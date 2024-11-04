One of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024 Was Gift from Meghan Markle

Santa’s got nothing on Oprah!

Deck those halls and shop ‘til you drop with Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024, which is sure to have something for everybody on your list.

Oprah Daily’s creative director Adam Glassman is giving us a sneak peek into some of the brightest items, including Oprah’s favorite Truff hot sauce, which has made the list six times! “She uses Truff hot sauce on everything from eggs to hamburgers,” he shared.

Adam also revealed Tatcha's Hinoki Body Care Trio, made the list which was introduced to her by her neighbor Meghan Markle!

Glassman went on to reveal picks for the “Extra,” team with Ray Ban Meta glasses for Billy Bush, which allows you to take photos and videos from your glasses and much more.

For Melvin Robert, he had sauces, rubs and spices from Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer’s AC Barbecue line.

Mona Kosar Abdi can get her glam on with a new hair dryer from Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern brand, and Terri Seymour will be rocking a trendy new bubble letter necklace from Leo & Luca.