‘90 Day Fiancé’: Brian Confronts Ingrid Over Feeling She’s Using Him (Exclusive Clip)

"90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days"

Brian and Ingrid are out to eat for one of their last meals together when he confronts her over his gut feeling that she isn’t being real.

He says he feels like there isn’t any spark, saying, “The kisses are like me kissing my grandma.”

She asks, “Really?” adding, “I felt good.”

In a confessional, Brian explains “I really want to believe what Ingrid is saying. I really deep in my heart want to believe what she is saying to me, but what she is showing me in her actions… they just are not matching up.”

Brian said he was prepared “to do whatever was necessary” for them to be together the rest of their lives, but “something in my gut is telling me she is not here for the right reasons.”

While sharing the meal, he tells her, “I want someone who loves me. And I don’t feel that with you.”

He goes on, “I truly feel that you’re not being real with me,” adding, “I feel like you are using me to get to the United States with your children.”