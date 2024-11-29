‘90 Day Fiancé’: Vanja Gets Hit On by New Man — but There’s a Twist! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”!

Vanja is exploring Croatia on her own to get her mind off Božo, and it’s not long before she gets hit on by a new suitor, Noah.

But like the rest of her story so far, there’s a bit of a twist!

After she told the suitor that she was friend zoned by her boyfriend Božo after she came to Croatia, he tried to comfort her and tell her to “meet other nice guys” while she’s there.

When Vanja mentioned that her sister suggested that she should go on more dates, Noah said, “Why not? We are having one right now, right? How is this not a date? Like, it’s not setup, but it’s still a date.”

Despite the flirty banter, he admitted, “But to be honest, I am in a relationship.”

Vanja was surprised by his revelation, but he noted that he has an open relationship, saying, “If you want to hang out another time, I can give you my number.”