Television November 26, 2024
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Natalie Asks Julia If She’s Pregnant on ‘Last Resort’ (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere of “90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort.”
In the clip, Julia pulls Natalie away to try to start fresh after not seeing each other for a long time — and Natalie asks her if she’s pregnant!
When Julia replies no, Natalie says, “You gained some weight.”
In a confessional, Julie told producers what she was thinking, saying, “Why did I even talk with you? Why did I even trying to start fresh and already you trying to insult me by my weight?”
She emphasized, “I’m not saying anything negative to her. I came here for therapies and I won’t be any drama.”
Tune in Monday, December 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.