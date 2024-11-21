‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sarper’s Racy Texts with Former Romantic Partner Revealed (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell All Part 2.”

In the clip, Sarper’s leaked texts with a former romantic partner are revealed to Shekinah and the whole room, and they include a suggestive shirtless underwear selfie he sent!

Shekinah called him a “F**k boy,” and he insisted he sent the message “before Shekinah.”

Sarper explained, “I was taking these photos and sending to every girls.”

Shekinah replied, “I know,” adding, “He had no standards back then.”

Sarper was also questioned over whether he used a filter, but he answered “No,” and Shekinah confirmed, “He doesn’t know how to use filters.”

Corona chimed in, “Let’s see it,” saying she wanted him to take his shirt off, but Shekinah wanted Sarper to “keep his clothes on please.”