Getty Images

Nikki Garcia, 41, is speaking out for the first time since her August split with Artem Chigvintsev, 42.

While speaking on the “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast, she tried not to get too emotional.

Nikki, who shares 4-year-old Matteo with her ex, said, "I disconnected from social media, from the world, and I just knew that I needed to disconnect because first things first, I'm a mom and my son's protection and privacy is the most important. So, I was gonna do whatever it took for that most importantly, and then just needing space for healing, for facing trauma head on, all of that.”

The star continued, "It's been really tough. I've been heartbroken. Sad. You know, you dream of having this family and you have this incredible love, and it just goes the other way. And you go from having a great love story to having a terrible one. And I never saw any of it coming, you know, as far as, like, what the ending would be."

Nikki said she has tried to handle the legal proceedings with Matteo in mind.

Garcia explained, "I tried to handle this whole situation even though I was in so much pain. I was just trying to do what was best for everyone… I do want to continue to protect Matteo in those ways because that's what's been the hardest part about all this, and that's been so heartbreaking. I didn't know that your heart can break that many times in such a short period of time."

As for her marriage, she confessed “it hasn’t been great for a long time.”

“I really played it up [that] things were a lot better than what they were in the public eye, which I have regrets in that because what I felt was, like, if I can just put this person on a pedestal and maybe if this person hears it enough, what I believe in them, they can believe that in themselves," she said.

Garcia was previously engaged to John Cena, and explained, "I didn't wanna have another failed public relationship. And more than any of that, take it away, like, I wanted it for Matteo… it always comes back to him. You fight for your kids. We should have probably walked away a long time ago. So, in the end, what happened wouldn't have happened."

She also felt there were lies being told about her, but insisted, "I know the truth and I actually lived it,” adding, “All I need to do is focus on my healing. I need to focus on Matteo's healing."

The former wrestler stepped away “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast for three months after Artem was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse in August. Weeks later, however, charges against the “Dancing with the Stars” pro were dropped.

She filed for divorce in September and in October the exes, who accused the other of being the aggressor, were granted restraining orders against each other.