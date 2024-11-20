Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev Settle Divorce

Getty Images

Months after their split, Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev have reached a divorce settlement.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, Nikki and Artem were able to settle after going through mediation in early November.

A source told the outlet that the two quickly settled because they wanted to move on their lives and the legal expenses were mounting.

While the terms of the settlement, like spousal support, are unknown, it seems like they are working things out for the sake of their son Matteo.

Nikki’s rep told TMZ, “Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time."

Though they filed restraining orders against each other in October, they have both agreed to dismiss the orders.

They settled their divorce just weeks before their trial was supposed to start.

Garcia filed for divorce in September, weeks after Chigvintsev was arrested under penal code 273.5(a), which is corporal injury to spouse

It was later determined that Artem wouldn’t be charged with domestic violence.

In a press release obtained by Us Weekly , Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said on Tuesday, “While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence.”