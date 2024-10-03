Getty Images

Things are getting uglier between Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev.

On Monday, Garcia filed a restraining order against the “Dancing with the Stars” alum — and the judge has signed off on it.

In the filing, obtained by TMZ, Garcia claimed that Chigvintsev “tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present."

Nikki also went into detail on what led to Artem’s arrest on August 29.

According to the docs, the two got into an argument over how their son Matteo’s English muffin should be toasted.

While Nikki admits to throwing Matteo’s shoe at Artem during the heated moment, she argued that the shoes were too light to cause any injury or pain.

Nikki claimed that Artem retaliated by grabbing Matteo and taking him up upstairs into a bedroom.

When she attempted to force her way into the room, Chigvinstev allegedly opened the door and held her down on the floor for approximately 30 seconds.

Nikki alleged Artem then closed the door again, and when she didn’t stop efforts to get into the room, he put his hands on her chest, making her feel like she was going to suffocate. She stated that she also tried to fight him off by grabbing his neck.

Per the filing, the police eventually arrived and took Artem into custody after Matteo said, “Daddy hurt my hand.”

Along with the restraining order, Nikki is hoping that Artem goes to therapy and anger management.

Due to the restraining order, Chigvintsev must stay at least 100 yards from Garcia and Matteo. He’ll only be able to come any closer when he has visitation or exchange of Matteo.

The restraining order comes just weeks after the Napa County District Attorney opted out of charging Artem with domestic violence.

In a press release obtained by Us Weekly, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said, “While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence.”

Haley went on, “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

According to Haley, the decision to not file criminal charges was made “after a thorough review” and “evaluation of the evidence.”

According to court records in August, Chigvintsev was booked under California Penal Code 273.5(a), which includes corporal injury to spouse.