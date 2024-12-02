Instagram

Britney Spears is now legally single!

In court docs obtained by TMZ, a judge signed off on Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce on Monday, the same day as her 43rd birthday.

The news come seven months after Britney and Sam reached a divorce settlement.

In May, a source told People magazine, “The divorce was amicable and the prenup was not challenged. Britney is continuing to flex her freedom and is moving on.”

Last month, “Extra” spoke with Sam at the Last Chance for Animals 40th Anniversary Gala at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, where he was asked if he still stays in touch with Britney.

He shared, “I just wish her the best.”

Asghari, who filed for divorce in August of 2023, has moved on from the relationship, now seemingly dating Brooke Irvine. They have been spotted together several times.