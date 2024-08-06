Blake Lively Explains Britney Spears Re-Wear at ‘It Ends with Us’ Premiere (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Blake Lively stunned in Britney Spears’ 2002 Versace butterfly dress on the red carpet for the NYC premiere of “It Ends with Us,” getting support from hubby Ryan Reynolds and his “Deadpool & Wolverine” co-star Hugh Jackman for her big night.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Blake, who explained her very special look.

She said, “This dress meant so much to me… because of what she meant to me. Like, she was just somebody who represented, like, love and beauty and youth and hard work and determination and strength, and she was in touch with her sexuality and her delicacy and she just sort of represented it all.”

Referencing Britney’s memoir “The Woman in Me,” Blake added, “Her telling her own story, the way she did and the way she’s about to with her biopic, it’s just like, I don’t know. Britney just meant so much. I’m a forever Britney stan.

“When this dress was available, I was like, ‘Yes, I need it’ and I’ve had it, you know, for almost a year now and I’ve been saving it for six months.”

Along with promoting the movie, Blake has been spreading the word on her new hair care line. She admitted, “It’s been a crazy week. I haven’t slept in a lot of time.”

Blake gushed about her family’s amazing summer between “It Ends With Us,” “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and Blake launching her hair care line Blake Brown, saying, “I’m very grateful.”