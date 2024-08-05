Getty Images

Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar, Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter are dishing on their new movie “It Ends with Us,” which is an adaptation of the hugely popular Colleen Hoover book.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Blake, Brandon, Isabela and Alex to chat about the movie, which features Taylor Swift’s song “My Tears Ricochet” at a particularly impactful moment.

As for how that came about, Blake said, ‘It was put in the trailer first. We worked really hard on that trailer and it was just so powerful… It worked so well in the trailer that I was like, ‘We’ve got to put this in the movie.’”

She went on, “There was a moment that was very important to me for Lily’s journey because there’s something that happens in her life that sort of changes her perspective about what her future is going to be. And as she’s considering what her future is going to be, having that song overscore that time in her life was critical.”

Blake fell in love with her character Lily Bloom, who is both “strong and vulnerable,” attributes that can be seen through her wardrobe. She commented, “I feel like Lily’s wardrobe was really, really important to me. It was both utility and then fabulous-glam, it was masculine and feminine, it was old and new, and it was all these things. She’s contradictions, but also you see how they make sense together and she’s trying to reconcile her past while making way for her future. I think you see all of that storytelling in her wardrobe… I think that’s probably the most critical thing, is to see somebody who’s not flailing or trying to figure out who they are. They are grasping someone who really has both feet on the ground and has a strong sense of self.”

“I wanted to show that she wasn’t any one thing,” Blake emphasized. “She was a person who had lived a lot of life, who had a lot of life experience and was still susceptible to not seeing something that she should see.”

Blake and Isabela, who plays the younger Lily, also dished on their uncanny similarities.

While Lily nailed all the mannerisms to play a younger version, they didn’t have “a whole lot of time” together. She said, “We are just such similar people already that I actually didn’t feel like I had to do that much to tap into those mannerisms.”

Blake joked that Lily could “take over my whole life,” adding, “I can just be like peace and no will notice. It’s amazing.”

The two had “a couple of conversations” and “met twice” before shooting. Lily raved, “Even in those conversations, it just felt so buoyant and alive… It was so exciting to relate so quickly to somebody, but to also just be so excited to like share this role with such an amazing person.”