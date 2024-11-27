Eva Longoria Shares What 6-Year-Old Son Santiago Loves to Help Cook! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Eva Longoria is serving up some mouthwatering Mexican cuisine with her second cookbook, “My Mexican Kitchen.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Eva about wanting to make a book that anyone can enjoy.

She shared, "I'm a home cook, right, I'm self-taught, so I really like a cookbook that is really accessible, easy to follow, beautiful photos. I want to know, 'Is this the way it's supposed to look?' So, this is a really easy entry into Mexican cuisine.

As for some of her favorite recipes, she noted, "I'm really proud of my breakfast chapter, because I feel like Mexican breakfast is the best in the world. You have chilaquiles and huevos rancheros and molletes and huevos divorciados and enfrijoladas. There's so much."

Eva also said tacos are a good and easy place to start, "That's all you need is, like, to assemble things. That's just a lot of fun to kind of have a dinner party, lay that all out and be like, 'Look what I did,' and you really just chopped things."

She's even teaching 6-year-old son Santiago, who is featured in the book, how to make some of her favorite Mexican dishes.

She shared, "He likes rolling tortillas. He's been cooking with me since he was 2."

Eva also dished on being part of Season 4 of “Only Murders in the Building.” She commented, “I kept pinching myself every time I was on set, and to be here in New York and shoot, I was just like, ‘Wow, I’ve never worked in New York,’ and so that was fun.”