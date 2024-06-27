Why Eva Longoria & Meryl Streep Call Each Other ‘Cousin’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Eva Longoria is doing her first-ever Spanish-speaking role in “Land of Women”!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Eva and her-costar Santiago Cabrera about the movie, in which Eva plays a well-to-do New Yorker forced to escape the city with her aging mother and teenage daughter after her husband can’t pay back his debt to the wrong people.

Longoria called it a “fun challenge” to act in Spanish, which was not her first language.

She enjoyed filming “in the middle of nowhere” in a wine country outside of Barcelona, saying, “It was stunning.”

Eva will also appear on Season 4 of “Only Murders in the Building” with Meryl Streep, who just so happens to be her distant relative!

“Meryl and I are cousins. We both did the Dr. Gates DNA show and Meryl and I shared a relative. Years later, I saw her at an event and my friend’s like, ‘Go tell her you’re cousins.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not telling Meryl Streep we’re cousins.’ Then I hear, ‘Cousin!’ and I turned around and it’s Meryl.”

“To do ‘Murders in the Building’ together was really, really fun, and to call each other ‘cousin,’” Longoria added.

Santiago chimed in, saying, “I want to be Meryl Streep’s cousin.”