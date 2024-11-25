Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, 17, are celebrating their senior year of high school as their father remains behind bars.

The teens shared a photo on Instagram in their cheerleading uniforms with tiaras and sashes that said, “Senior 2025.”

They included the caption, “Senior Night💖.”

D’Lila and Jessie, who live in L.A., were just in New York with their siblings and Diddy’s mother Janice to attend his fourth bail hearing.

The girls appeared in matching jeans, white coats, and white hats alongside brothers Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Quincy Brown, 33, and sister Chance, 18. Their younger sister Love, 1, did not attend.

Us Weekly reports, Combs waved and blew kisses to his family when he spotted them in the courtroom.

While Diddy is asking to be released on bail for a fourth time, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian has not made a final decision on the matter.

According to Us Weekly, at the hearing, the music mogul’s lawyers proposed letting Diddy stay at his private island in Florida. The rapper would be on house arrest on the property — dubbed Star Island — and would not have access to a boat to come and go.

The judge, however, denied the proposal.

Diddy’s lawyers then presented a second solution, where Combs would stay at his Upper East Side apartment under 24/7 security and no access to phone or internet, besides contact with his lawyers. Family visits would be allowed with pre-trial approval and would be monitored.