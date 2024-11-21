Diddy Claims Feds ‘Altered’ Cassie Assault Video: ‘Does Not Accurately Depict Events’

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team is making more allegations against the federal government in regard to the infamous 2016 footage of him assaulting ex Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel.

Ahead of a bail hearing on Friday, Combs’ legal team filed court docs obtained by “Extra,” claiming “the government submitted an altered video that omitted key scenes and presented events materially out of order” to the court, instead of a longer version of the video.

Citing a forensic video analyst, the docs went on, “The government submitted to the Court omits footage corroborating the defense account, changes the sequence of events in material respects, and does not accurately depict the events.”

The docs claimed that “the government knowingly mischaracterized and concealed critical facts” with the video submitted in past hearings.

Combs’ legal team felt that the trimmed down version that was posted by CNN was the “most powerful evidence of danger and obstruction.”

They also affirm that the video wasn’t depicting a “freak-off,” but “rather a sad glimpse into a decade-long consensual relationship between Mr. Combs and Victim-1.”

The docs reiterated, “The more complete footage of the incident—in contrast to the government’s sensationalized CNN cut—contradicts the government’s representations.”

His legal team also denied actions seen in the CNN video actually happened, writing, “[Combs] did not ‘drag [Victim-1] back down the hall to the room’ as the government and its re-sequenced exhibit falsely suggest, (iii) he did not throw a vase at Victim-1 but only its contents (presumably flowers), and (iv) she was not ‘only… able to leave’ once ‘security staff intervened.’”

According to his lawyers, Combs should be released on bail, arguing, “There is no legitimate legal basis for continuing to force Mr. Combs to prepare for trial from jail.”

“The government is unable to show that the extremely restrictive proposed conditions are insufficient to prevent any possible danger or obstruction,” the docs emphasized.

Combs has attempted to get bail four times already.

Earlier this month, Combs proposed a “far more robust” bail package, which still included $50 million.