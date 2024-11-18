Getty Images

Federal prosecutors have filed new court docs accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of contacting victims and witnesses from behind bars.

Combs is headed for trial May 5, 2025, after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s also facing an onslaught of lawsuits from alleged victims. He has denied all the charges and accusations against him.

Diddy’s team filed a renewed motion for bail last week, and prosecutors have responded with their own filing, obtained by “Extra,” telling the judge the “defendant’s motion should be denied.”

The lawyers claim that the only “new” evidence in the case, reveals Combs “has continued to engage in a relentless course of obstructive conduct designed to subvert the integrity of these proceedings.”

The papers state that “while attempting to evade law enforcement monitoring, the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties.”

One example claims, “The defendant’s efforts to obstruct the integrity of this proceeding also includes relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him.”

While a portion of the section is redacted, the prosecutors state that a call made on October 4 involving Combs, and one of his adult sons “provides the clear inference that the defendant’s goal is to blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence or providing testimony helpful to his defense.”

The papers break down some of the ways Diddy is breaking Bureau of Prisons (BOP) rules, “using [phone access code] numbers belonging to other inmates to make calls; using three-way calls to contact other individuals, including individuals who are not on his approved contact list; and using an unauthorized third-party communication system to send messages to numerous individuals, including unauthorized contacts.”

The music mogul has reportedly used phone access codes of at least eight other inmates “which is against BOP regulations.”

As for three-way calls, the docs state, “The defendant also frequently instructs individuals whom he contacts by telephone — including family members and his attorneys—to add other individuals via three-way call. This

practice is also not authorized by BOP as it helps conceal the identities of the contacted individuals.”

He’s also allegedly using the unauthorized third-party messaging app ContactMeASAP to “obscure his communications.”

The attorneys claim, “The defendant has exchanged hundreds of text messages via ContactMeASAP with dozens of individuals, including attorneys and individuals who are not on the defendant’s contact list.”

Furthermore, Diddy is allegedly “explicit about his intention to use public statements to alter public perception.”

Calling out an Instagram video featuring his children singing him “Happy Birthday” over the phone, the papers state, “the defendant enlisted family members to plan and execute a social media campaign around the defendant’s birthday, with the intention of influencing the potential jury in this criminal proceeding. At the defendant’s carefully curated direction, the defendant’s children posted a video to their respective social media accounts showing the defendant’s children gathered to celebrate the defendant’s birthday. The defendant (from within the MDC) then monitored the analytics—i.e., audience engagement—and explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case.”

Diddy’s team has since sent a letter to the judge, claiming the prosecutors have obtained “attorney client privileged material, including the defendant’s own written notes.”