Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is requesting bail for a fourth time.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” Combs is proposing a “far more robust” bail package, which still includes $50 million.

To combat the argument that Combs is a flight risk, the docs stated, “The updated proposed conditions — which include home detention with a strict 24/7 security monitoring arrangement and near-total restrictions on Mr. Combs’ ability to contact individuals other than counsel — “will reasonably assure the appearance of [Mr. Combs] as required and the safety of any other person and community.”

The rapper’s legal team noted that he would be willing to surrender his passport and the passports of several members of his family as part of the deal.

Along with giving up his passports, Diddy would agree to having “no access to telephones or the internet except for during calls with counsel to be arranged by security personnel.”

Combs would have a “pre-approved list of visitors only” and “avoid all contact, directly or indirectly, with any person who is or may be a victim or witness in the investigation or prosecution.”

In the docs, Combs’ lawyers argue that new evidence “makes clear that the government’s case is thin,” citing Diddy’s 2016 assault video against his ex, Cassie.

The docs stated, “The video is not evidence of a coerced 'freak off,' but rather a minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship between Mr. Combs and Victim 1.”

The video was mentioned in the indictment against Diddy, who has been sitting in jail since mid-September, awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.