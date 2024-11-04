Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Voice Heard in Prison Call on 55th Birthday

Getty Images

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is celebrating his 55thbirthday in prison.

On Monday, Combs’ kids Justin, Quincy, Christian, twins D’Lila and Jessie, and Love celebrated his birthday together in a video posted on Instagram.

His daughter Chance was not present, but joined the celebration via phone.

After Love sang “Happy Birthday” to Combs, he responded, “I love y’all so much. I can't wait to see y’all. I just want to say I'm proud of y’all, especially the girls. I mean, all of y’all, just for being strong. Thank y’all for being strong and thank y’all for being by my side and supporting me. I love y’all. I got the best family in the world. My birthday. I'm happy. Thank y’all for giving me this call. I love y’all."

The kids revealed that they were seeing their dad “in a couple of days.”

When Love said, “I love you, Daddy,” Diddy exclaimed, “I love you, too, baby!”

After Quincy told Diddy that Love was eating his cake and that there won’t be any cake left, he laughed, saying, “Get it, Love. Get it. Eat it for Daddy.”

At the end of the video, Diddy spoke with Chance, who said, “Happy Birthday!” He commented, “Thank you, baby. I love you!” She said, “Love you too. Miss you. See you soon.”

Diddy has been sitting in jail since mid-September, awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

What will Diddy eat on his birthday?

While he’s been known for his lavish birthday parties, this year will be more low-key.