Sean “Diddy” Combs was just hit with more lawsuits, and the allegations are horrific.

Variety reports attorney Tony Buzbee filed two new suits in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, one by a 10-year-old aspiring star and another by a contestant from Diddy’s TV show “Making the Band.”

The first lawsuit claims that in 2005, Diddy sexually assaulted the 10-year-old boy whose family approached him for an audition.

The boy’s parents reportedly hired a consultant who encouraged them to travel from L.A. to New York City. According to the papers, while in NYC, the consultant dropped off the child at a hotel with Diddy for a meeting.

According to Variety, the child performed some rap songs and Combs told him he could make him a star. Afterward, another person at the hotel allegedly gave the boy a soda, which made him feel “a little funny.” The lawsuit claims the beverage was laced with drugs “including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy.”

Combs allegedly then pushed the boy down on the bed and told him, “You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.”

The music mogul is accused of telling the boy to “kiss” his penis before forcing him to perform oral sex.

The child then lost consciousness. When he woke up, he found that his “anus and buttocks hurt badly.”

Combs allegedly told the boy if he reported the assault he would hurt his parents.

When the consultant returned, she found the child “badly shaken,” and returned him to his parents who reportedly felt he was “lethargic and acting differently.”

The suit states that the child eventually told his parents what happened and they “were terrified of the potential consequences of reporting the abuse."

In the years that followed, the alleged victim stated he suffered from “severe depression and anxiety, which leaves him hopeless and fatigued.”

The second lawsuit claims a 17-year-old contestant on Combs’ series “Making the Band” was forced into sex acts during auditions in 2008.

People magazine reports Diddy allegedly masturbated while groping the teen during his one-on-one interview. During the second day of auditions, the rapper allegedly forced the John Doe to perform oral sex on him and his bodyguard. When the boy expressed discomfort with the situation, Diddy allegedly insisted he was “keeping an eye” on him. The teen was eventually eliminated from the show.

Combs’ lawyer told People in a statement, “The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Combs is currently behind bars after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.