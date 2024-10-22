Diddy Accuser Claims Pro Athlete Stopped the Rapper During Alleged Sexual Assault

Getty Images

A John Doe has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging the music mogul sexually assaulted him at a party in 2022.

Papers obtained by “Extra,” claim the high-profile L.A. party was for Diddy’s Ciroc vodka company, a brand the rapper is no longer associated with.

The docs include party pics and state that during the party Diddy invited the plaintiff, who owns a luxury car and jewelry rental company, to his office, where the alleged victim thought they would talk business.

Lawsuit

“However, Plaintiff immediately realized Combs was intoxicated and acting strangely,” the papers claim. “Combs began awkwardly moving closer to Plaintiff. As he did so, Combs removed his pants and exposed his genitals to Plaintiff.”

The allegations continued, “Combs continued to move closer and then grabbed Plaintiff’s genitals through his pants, squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner… Plaintiff, shocked and disoriented, frozen momentarily and did not know how to respond to the weirdly inappropriate sexual advance made by Combs.”

Lawsuit

The papers state someone stepped in to help, explaining, “The situation escalated until another individual, Professional Athlete A, entered the office and, intervened which ended the Combs’ assault of Plaintiff.”

At this moment, the alleged victim escaped and left the party to go home.

The docs go on, “As a result of this incident, Plaintiff has suffered significant emotional distress and trauma. He continues to deal with the psychological and emotional consequences of the events that happened in Combs’s private office.”

Combs is currently behind bars after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

Over the weekend, Combs was hit with this lawsuit and five others, including one in which he is accused of the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Combs’ legal team has not responded to the latest lawsuits, but filed a motion “to request an order prohibiting further extrajudicial statements from prospective witnesses and their lawyers that substantially interfere with Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial.”

The lawsuits were filed by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has filed 12 lawsuits against the disgraced rapper so far. Buzbee previously announced at a press conference that 120 individuals intended to bring civil claims against Combs.