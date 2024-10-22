Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children are speaking out as allegations against their father pile up.

Five of his six children —D'Lila, Jessie, Justin, Christian, Chance and Quincy — shared a post on Instagram supporting the music mogul. His only child not tagged was his 2-year-old daughter Love.

The post stated, “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

The show of support comes after Combs was hit with six new lawsuits on Sunday, including one lawsuit in which he is accused of the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Combs’ legal team has not responded to the latest lawsuits, but filed a motion “to request an order prohibiting further extrajudicial statements from prospective witnesses and their lawyers that substantially interfere with Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial.”

The lawsuit was filed by lawsuit filed by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has filed 12 lawsuits against the disgraced rapper so far.

Meanwhile, Combs is currently behind bars after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.