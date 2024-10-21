Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with six new lawsuits, including one lawsuit in which he is accused of the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

In the lawsuit filed by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee on Sunday, the alleged incident happened at a post-MTV VMAs party in 2000.

According to the 19-page lawsuit obtained by "Extra," the then teenager was dropped by a friend at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall, where the MTV Video Music Awards were taking place.

Unable to sneak into the award show, she eventually approached a limo driver, who claimed to work for Combs.

Based on the lawsuit, the driver “told her that Combs liked younger girls and said she ‘is what Diddy was looking for.’”

Later in the evening, the victim went to the after-party, where she was offered a drink.

The docs stated that after one drink, the 13-year-old felt “woozy and lightheaded.”

“Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment,” the lawsuit read. “Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room. Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!'”

The lawsuit went on, “Combs then threw Plaintiff toward another male celebrity, Celebrity A, who removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented. Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched. After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched. Combs attempted to force Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, but she resisted by hitting Combs in the neck; he stopped.”

After the alleged assault, the victim was able to leave “the large white house with a gated U-shaped driveway” and contact her father to pick her up.

The suit emphasized, “After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life.”

Combs’ legal team has not responded to the latest lawsuits, but filed a motion “to request an order prohibiting further extrajudicial statements from prospective witnesses and their lawyers that substantially interfere with Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial.”

Over the past week, Buzbee has filed 12 lawsuits against the disgraced rapper.

Last week, four men and two women have filed an avalanche of twisted and disturbing allegations, as the music mogul’s team insists he’s innocent.

“Extra” obtained the court documents filed by Buzbee, who previously promised to expose Diddy’s depravity.

The claims were filed anonymously under the names John Doe and Jane Doe, because some plaintiffs fear for their safety, saying Diddy threatened to kill them.

Three of the accusers state that they were drugged, both of the women allege that they were raped, and two of the men claim that they were sodomized.

One alleged incident took place at one of Diddy’s infamous White Parties.

According to one of the lawsuits, Diddy is accused of molesting a 16-year-old boy at one of the celebrity-filled bashes back in 1998. He even included a photo of himself with Diddy in the lawsuit. Now in his 40s, the alleged victim claims Diddy told him to drop his pants and then fondled him.

Another alleged assault occurred during a promotional party for the Notorious B.I.G.’s video “One More Chance.”

Yet another allegedly happened in a stockroom of Macy’s Flagship Herald Square Store in 2008.

At the time, Diddy’s legal team insisted they would fight each and every one of the lawsuits, telling us, “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.