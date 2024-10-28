Diddy’s Twin Daughters Attend Homecoming Dance Amid His Legal Trouble

Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17, headed to their homecoming dance over the weekend as their dad faced mounting legal issues.

Jessie and D’Lila posted photos on Instagram, writing, “❤️HOCO ‘24 ❤️#senioryear.”

Instagram

The teens twinned in orange minidresses featuring off-the-shoulder sleeves. They paired the look with gold chokers and clutches, as well as strappy sandals, and wore their long hair half-up and half-down.

Larsa Pippen dropped two hearts in the comments, while singer Sevyn wrote, “Beautiful😍😍.”

Instagram

Meanwhile, Diddy, who shares the girls with his late ex Kim Porter, is behind bars after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

Alleged victims are also coming forward with lawsuits, some including minors. Many of the lawsuits were filed by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee. He previously announced at a press conference that 120 individuals intended to bring civil claims against Combs.

Combs’ legal team told “Extra” in a statement, “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Last week, five of Diddy’s six children — D'Lila, Jessie, Justin, Christian, Chance and Quincy — shared a post on Instagram supporting the music mogul. His only child not tagged was his 2-year-old daughter Love.