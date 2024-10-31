Diddy’s Dwindling Empire: How Much Money He’s Lost Amid Legal Troubles

Getty Images

Are Sean “Diddy” Combs’ finances headed for ruin?

He was once on his way to billionaire status, but now as he sits behind bars, the hip-hop mogul’s net worth has taken a hit.

Combs is headed for trial May 5, 2025, after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s also facing an onslaught of lawsuits from alleged victims. He has denied all the charges and accusations against him.

Fox Business Network’s Taylor Riggs says Diddy’s financial bleeding shows no signs of stopping.

“Just a few years ago, he was estimated at about $800 million,” she said. “Now, we hear that his net worth has dropped to just a cool $400 million because of all of these legal problems.”

She continued, “All I know is that good attorneys charge a lot per hour. We know that they have a big case ahead of them.”

Diddy’s $60 million private jet has already been sold, and his L.A. mansion is on the market for $61 million.

Riggs said, “If people don’t want to touch anything with your name on it, you have to look at other tangible assets you can sell.”

Now, there is possible new evidence in the case. NBC News reports today that a male witness was expected to testify before a grand jury in the Southern District of New York. Even with the immense attention on the case, the unidentified witness’ attorney Ariel Mitchell believes the music mogul can still get a fair trial.