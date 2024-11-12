Diddy Party Guest Claims Minors Were Present at ‘Freak-Off’

Getty Images

Sex, booze, and drug-fueled “freak-offs” are at the center of the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

New reports claim Combs spent up to a half-million dollars for each of his “freak-offs,” which included a mains party and a lurid after-party.

In a Tubi special, “The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs,” singer/songwriter Tanea Wallace believes she witnessed underage victims at one of Diddy’s 2018 parties that she attended.

Though she didn’t witness “any of that crazy stuff” that is being talked about in the press, Wallace told TMZ’s Harvey Levin, “I looked to the right of me and in the corner and I was like, ‘Are those midgets?’ Because people were over them, like people trying to hide what they’re doing.”

She alleged, “They’re all huddled up. But no, they were little people. Dressed up like Harajuku Barbies, red lipstick, looking like real sexy.”

When Harvey asked if they were underage people, Wallace answered that they weren’t “supposed to be there,” adding, “It’s a shame.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke to TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere, who elaborated on Tanea’s comments. He said, “As for what they were doing, she never really could get a clean look at it. She said there was a wall of adults, encircling them, who clearly didn’t want everyone at the party to see what was happening.”

According to Latibeaudiere, Wallace was a “guest of a Saudi prince.”