Years after their split, “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney has officially moved on from Tom Schwartz.

Earlier this week, Maloney made it Instagram official with Sleeping with Sirens musician Nick Martin.

Along with a pic of him touching her thigh, she posted a black heart emoji and tagged him!

Last month, Katie confirmed that she was “in love” on her “Disrespectfully” podcast.

Without revealing his identity, she gushed, “He just makes me feel really special and he’s really special. I’m just really, really happy.”

Dishing on their relationship, Maloney said, “I went to go see my boyfriend. He has to travel for work, so I went to go meet up with him, hang out with him, and spend some time [together]. And it was really amazing because I hadn't seen him in a few weeks. And just being able to spend some quality time and just be around him was just really necessary. I had a really good time."

It is unclear how long they’ve been dating.

Maloney and Schwartz called it quits in early 2022.

At the time, Katie wrote on Instagram, “I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this… After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

Tom added on his account, “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**kin canned Instagram caption. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”