Getty Images

On Sunday, “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney hit the green carpet for the People’s Choice Awards.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Katie, who opened up about how it felt to shoot the latest season of “Vanderpump Rules,” fresh off of Scandoval.

She admitted, “It was the most awkward, frustrating season I have ever been part of because just coming off of the reunion, it was just a few months later. A lot of information was tricking in over that period of time… I am someone that leads with integrity and, really, my values and kind of moral code that I have, that’s where I was coming from.”

She went on, “It was a different time in my life regarding my ex and doing what I wanted to do regardless of how felt about things. I just want to have a good time, and I did, truly.”

When asked about the sandwich shop that she and Ariana Madix are opening, Katie commented, “The backdrop of a lot of Nancy Meyers movies is always that shop, that place that the lead female would go to and work at. We wanted it to have timeless energy that felt cozy, that felt familiar. That was the goal with the design concept.”

The shop will be opening soon. Katie said, “We really reached the finish line, finally.”