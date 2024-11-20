Miranda Lambert Gushes She & Brendan McLoughlin ‘Live on a Date’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Miranda Lambert stepped out for the 58th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, making it a date night husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda spoke to "Extra's" Alecia Davis, noting that Brendan was “hanging” while she was doing her thing on the red carpet. She added, “We kinda live on a date… We try to!”

Lambert was set to perform, paying tribute to “the king” George Strait with Parker McCollum.

She shared, “We’re gonna sing ‘Troubadour.’ It’s just so crazy. I’m such a fan.”

Miranda confessed she was left speechless when George walked into the dressing room earlier.

She gushed, “He’s just such a staple and has just been authentically himself his entire career. It’s such a career to look up to and try to emulate.”

Lambert also showed off her vintage Native American jewelry from Morgane Stapleton’s Tennessee Turquoise Company.