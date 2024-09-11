Miranda Lambert Reacts to Jon Bon Jovi Saving Woman’s Life in Nashville (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Miranda Lambert was serving “upscale cowgirl” as she hit the 2024 MTV VMAs, which she made a date night with hubby Brendan McLoughlin!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Miranda, who reacted to the breaking news about Jon Bon Jovi saving a woman’s life while shooting a music video on a bridge in Nashville.

She said, “That sounds like Nashville. That’s what I love about that place, honestly. I always say it’s a big enough city, but it’s a lot of small-town people with this small-town feel. Nashville, I love that community. That’s what we call home, so I always say I’m a TN girl — one half my heart’s in Texas and half’s in Tennessee and now New York.”

From one legend to another, Lambert is also making her mark, recently being honored with the Country Icon Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Miranda noted, “I’ve dedicated my life to country music pretty much since I was 17. The fact that my peers and people would want to honor me with that feels amazing but also inspiring. Makes me want to work harder and keep moving up a level and keep pushing myself.”

Miranda and Brendan are attending their first VMAs together, just days before releasing her new album “Postcards from Texas.”

She dished, “It’s a little tour of where I’m from and what has influenced me as an artist for 20 years. It’s my first time to make a record in Texas since I was 18, so it just feels full-circle and very honky-tonk.”