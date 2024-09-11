Jon Bon Jovi Convinces Woman Not to Jump Off Bridge in Nashville — Video!

Getty Images

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi is a real-life hero!

On Tuesday, Bon Jovi was filming a music video for his song “People’s House” on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville when he noticed a distraught woman who was facing a moment of crisis.

In a video posted on the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department YouTube channel, Bon Jovi is seen approaching the woman, who is standing on the edge of the bridge.

In the video, Bon Jovi is seen talking to the distressed woman, seemingly persuading her not to jump off the bridge.

Bon Jovi and another unidentified woman are then seen lending a helping hand to the woman as she comes back over the railing to safety.

A rep for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told "Extra" that the woman was later taken for a mental health evaluation.

Bon Jovi has extensive training in dealing with people in crisis as part of his work with his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.