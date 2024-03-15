Jon Bon Jovi on New Docuseries & His Kids’ Upcoming Weddings! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi has a revealing new docuseries and rockin’ new album, appropriately titled “Legendary.”

“Extra” caught up with the superstar at SXSW in Austin, Texas, where he premiered “Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story,” which chronicles the highs and the lows of the iconic band’s 40-year journey like never before.

He admitted, “I didn’t want a puff piece if we were going to do a film of this magnitude.”

The four-part docuseries even touched on Richie Sambora’s exit from the band mid-tour!

“There’s no shields up on this project,” Bon Jovi emphasized. “Everybody showed warts and all.”

Jon stressed the importance of being “open and honest about everything,” including his fear over a surgery to fix his voice.

Bon Jovi’s good friend Bruce Springsteen has been there for him after the surgery. He shared, “[Bruce] is like a big brother throughout my vocal surgery journey. One of the real comforting voices of, ‘We got your back, you’re gonna get through this,’ so it was therapeutic.”

Jon also dished on upcoming weddings for three of his kids!

He commented, “We’re excited for all the kids.”

As for wedding toasts, he has “not yet” writing them, adding that he’ll do them “as directed.”