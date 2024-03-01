Millie Bobby Brown Talks Wedding Music Help from 'Wizard' Jon Bon Jovi (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown was joined by fiancé Jake Bongiovi and his parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi at the NYC premiere of her movie “Damsel,” where she spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi.

She gushed about having the support of her family and Jake's, and having both Jon and Dorothea at the event. "Family is everything. I know family means a lot to Jake, family means a lot to me, and being able to incorporate both of our families. I love his parents, I love his family. I am very lucky that they took time out to come and watch my move."

Mona asked if it was date night, and Millie laughed, "Well, not with the family, no. But it's always date night. I feel this is very romantic in its own way. I'm very grateful."

Millie just shared with Jimmy Fallon the story of how she and Jake got engaged underwater. She told Mona that there is a video, but she doesn't know if they will release it. "The video when we watch it back just cracks us up," she said. "My reaction is hilarious."

Plus, will her musical future father-in-law be helping with the wedding playlist? Millie gushed, "He is a wizard at music. I feel that my music sense, actually, we share a music sense. We like Ed Sheeran, we love Adele. So I think maybe we'll just have the same playlist."

Brown also revealed her secret to staying grounded is living on a farm in Georgia. "Well, I live on a farm, so that's how I take it all in," she reflected. "I just go back to my farm and I start feeding my donkey grain and I'm like, ‘Oh yeah, this is real life.’ I think it grounds me. I love my life back home in Georgia... I think that's what makes me embrace it, is when I go back home and I know what truly loves me."