Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about her friendship with Mariah Carey.

Carey recently showed her support for Brown at the premiere of her new Netflix film “Enola Holmes 2,” and Millie has called Mariah her guiding light.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Brown, who played coy about if the two will ever collaborate together.

“She is an incredible singer — just to be even around and hear the way she sings, it’s unbelievable and she is an icon, she is a legend,” Brown said.

Terri commented, “You’ve been in the recording studio with her. We know you can sing.”

Millie replied, “Because she sings so much and so often, she is one of the busiest women ever, she obviously has her own studio. To be able to watch her sing, it’s like having a mini Mariah concert all day long.”

Asking about their hangouts at Mariah’s, Terri wondered if the singer is usually in pajamas or a gown?

“She is very casual, she can dress up… She does dress up. She’s a mom at the end of the day, an amazing mom as well. She’s usually in her PJs. I mean, they are beautiful PJs — don’t get me wrong — but they are PJs.”

Of “Enola Holmes 2,” Millie explained, “The second one feels a lot more mature. She is older, she’s able to be a detective this time around. We actually get to indulge on a case of hers and go on this mad adventure.”

Henry Cavill plays Sherlock again. Brown said, “Sherlock is an amazing support system for Enola. Obviously, he’s brilliant in his own right, and helps her when she needs it.”

The two stars even have a brother-sister relationship off-screen. She shared, “It did really click immediately, our banter. Our communication was always very transparent and open. We just have a very good relationship.”