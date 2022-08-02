Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Jesse Bongiovi Enaged to GF Jesse Light

Instagram

Jesse Bongiovi, 27, is getting married!

Page Six reports Jon Bon Jovi’s son proposed to TV producer Jesse Light over the weekend.

An insider tells the paper that Jesse popped the question at his East Hampton home in front of the couple’s family, including his famous father.

The group reportedly headed to the Surf Lodge in Montauk to celebrate. A source shared, “The staff brought out a couple of giant magnums and everyone was clapping.”

The paper also learned the Surf Lodge is where the engaged couple first met in 2018.

While Bongiovi’s brother Jake wasn’t there for the fun, Page Six says he and girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown sent well-wishes from London.

Jesse seemed to confirm the news with these sweet photos. Check out his post here.