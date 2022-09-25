Miranda Lambert on Her Hot New Vegas Residency — Will Her Husband Appear Shirtless? (Exclusive)

Miranda Lambert took over Las Vegas with her new residency, opening her "Velvet Rodeo” show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Friday, and “Extra’s” Alecia Davis was there!

Miranda admitted she had butterflies about the big show, saying, “Yeah, I feel like I was nervous at first, but when I finally got on the stage, and there was people in the house, you know, we've been, you know, rehearsing into an empty room. It just felt like my normal day at work, but taken up a bunch of notches."

She went on to say, "I settled into, like, 'I'm just doing a show. That's what I do.' I was psyching myself up a little bit, but it was a great night!"

Her husband Brendan McLoughlin was there to cheer her on, as well as some of her close friends.

“It was awesome. Ashley Monroe was here. My fellow pistol, Annie, and my best friend from second grade Lacey was here. And we, actually, tonight is our 20th high school reunion… So it was really cool to have, like, two of my oldest girlfriends."

She added, “It felt good to have that support, because they're 'home' to me, you know? But I have a lot of guests pretty much every night, which is fun, but I was just glad to just get my show on the road.”

Saying she had been "putting it together for months and months," she described the show as "like a honky-tonk on steroids. That's what it feels like to me. But I know this is Vegas, and so you got to bring it, and so I feel like we just took everything. I love this cowgirl, rock 'n' roll, honky-tonk vibe — and just blew it up.”

Alecia agreed! “You did blow it up. I mean, you were on fire. There's a lot of friends and rhinestones. Was that what you envisioned?”

“It was," Miranda said. "I mean, I think the wardrobe part was actually inspired by the Cowgirl Hall of Fame. I was inducted the Cowgirl Hall of Fame back in October, and I had sent my stylist video of all the costumes and jumpsuits and outfits worn by some of the most famous cowgirls.”

So was this spectacular, must-see show a dream for her?

“I didn't know to dream it, honestly," she said candidly.

Miranda said her husband Brenda is more than ready for the Vegas lifestyle. “My husband's very happy about all the amazing chefs that have restaurants here," Miranda told "Extra." "And we're very, like, outdoorsy, so there's so much to do. That's outside of the strip. That's beautiful. And I love the desert. I love the mountains. So I'm looking forward to spending time like just learning the terrain and, you know, exploring.”

Alecia wanted to know if the superstar's beloved puppies adjusted to the move, and all signs are pointing to yes.

“They love it," Miranda confirmed. "They are Brendan's, like, he's very much social. He's from New York City. So all the stimulation is right up his alley. I'm more of, like, a back porch with one gal, and he's like, 'I'm gonna go to the Strip, I'm gonna wander.' Okay. But I brought my dogs to work with me the last couple days and they're hanging in the dressing room being chill. So... feels like normal.”

"Extra" had to ask if Miranda expects to invite any famous folks to join her onstage.

“You know what? I don't know yet. I mean, it's so new still. And I've put out all the feelers, all my friends to come and jump onstage. I talked about it with Ashley Monroe. She was like, 'Get through your first night.' She was here watching and supporting."

Alecia said, “Well, I think you should bring Brendan up there, too. I saw you guys onstage at Casa Rosa. And I was like, 'He sings?!'"

“Well, he sings karaoke," Miranda allowed. "'If you get Brendan onstage, he probably won't ever leave… He loves the cameras and he's just he's a very fun-loving dude. So, yeah, I've promised him he could, like, bring me a tequila shot one night — but not yet. He was like, 'Shirtless?' I was like, 'Not shirtless.'”