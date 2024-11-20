Denzel Washington Beams with Pride Over Sons: ‘It’s Their Time’ (Exclusive)

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta attended the L.A. premiere of “The Piano Lesson,” which was a true family affair — their son Malcom Washington directed the film, and it stars their other son, John David Washington.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Denzel, who was beaming with pride from seeing his sons shine. He said, “It's their time, it's their moment. It's their time, it's their time.”

While he’s known for his acting, Denzel was involved in the movie as a producer. He commented, “It was and is an honor, you know, probably one of the greatest honors, professionally to be entrusted with this great material, and it's a life goal for me now that that's what I'm here to do, and there's nothing I'd rather do more.”

Pauletta said she was the set mom, taking care of the actors. She said, “Always, yes.”

Pauletta also dished on Thanksgiving preps, which are already underway! She shared that she'll be making "the traditional — greens, mac and cheese, yams, turkey, stuffing, cream corn.”

Melvin also caught up with John David, who revealed the best advice dad Denzel has given him about excelling as an actor. He stressed, “It’s all about the work. Show business is one thing, but celebrity and all that is another — that’s not what it’s about. You better get to work.”