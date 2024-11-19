Denzel Washington, 69, had wife Pauletta by his side as at the L.A. premiere of “Gladiator II,” where they spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert.

As for why he wanted to do the project, Denzel said the answer had everything to do with director Ridley Scott.

“Because he asked me,” Denzel said. “It's Ridley Scott. It's ‘Gladiator.’ ’Cause he asked me, simple as that. And it had a good script, very good script.”

He also reacted to Oscar buzz, insisting, “Let's let it happen first,” adding, “Well, the buzz is nice.”

Washington also commented on a same-sex kiss he did while filming a scene that ultimately got cut.

“It wasn't even a big deal, really,” he explained. Denzel quickly kissed his wife, noting, "That's about what it was. And I kissed him on the hands."

Plus, he talked about getting ready to play Othello on Broadway, a role he first acted at 22 as a student at Fordham University.

Denzel insisted, “I think I know the part a little better now. I'm looking forward to it. I'm looking forward to the rehearsal.” He added, "Film is a director's medium, stage is an actor's medium."