Jennifer Hudson Dishes on Working with BF Common on Christmas Album (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson is already slaying the holiday season with her new album “The Gift of Love.”

“Extra” spoke with Jennifer, who collaborated with her boyfriend Common on the holiday album.

She said, “I call him the ‘King of Words,’ so who better than to do, like, the poetry/spoken word portion of the album.”

The album is her first in 10 years. Hudson noted, “I’ve always wanted to do a holiday album and I finally got the right songs.”

Hudson is also spreading joy with “The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience” tour, which kicks off November 24. She teased, “It’s going to be a family affair. It’s going to feel very intimate.”

Jennifer’s friend Mariah Carey has been considered to be the Queen of Christmas, thanks to her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Could we see a musical collaboration with Jennifer and Mariah in the near future?