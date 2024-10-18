Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Jennifer Hudson is ready for the holidays!

She lit up the holiday season early for fans today on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," and “Extra’s” Terri Seymour was there.

Jen told Terri about releasing her first holiday album, “The Gift of Love,” which will feature a mix of traditional holiday songs and original tracks.

Hudson shared, “What better way than to come back with a Christmas album?”

She said of releasing the album now, “I think a lot of things is about time. And I really wanted to dedicate my time and really put my heart into the album… and each song meant so much. So, I was like, ‘How do we carefully pick each song?’”

Jennifer went on, “What I love about the album is there is something for everyone, which is why I called it ‘The Gift of Love.’”

Hudson is friends with the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, so did she give Jen any advice?

“You know what she said to me? ‘Jennifer, why didn’t you call me to write a song?’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t think about that.’”

She went on, “She’s the queen, I’m the princess. We are both holiday fanatics. Hopefully, we’ll get to do something from our albums during the season, this season… We'll see.”

Getty Images

Terri also asked about the intimate tour Jennifer has coming up. Could there be special guests?

Hudson said, “That would be nice. I would love that. We may come together and do something this holiday season with our music.”

She did work with her boyfriend Common, and Terri had to ask about their recent marriage talk on the show.

Terri asked, “Could we see a wedding?”

Jennifer said, “Slow down, now. We got a lot of things happening. I love the idea, and I think he's a beautiful man, but we’re gonna take our time. Neither one of us are in a rush. We’re very happy as we are.”