Getty Images

It was a big weekend for Jennifer Hudson, who threw out the first pitch at the Crosstown Classic in Chicago.

“Extra” special correspondent Jake Hamilton spoke with Jennifer, who said she was happy to be back in her hometown.

She said, “There is no place like home… It’s just insane. This is a dream. My grandmother used to love baseball.”

Hudson is bringing that Chi-Town spirit to the third season of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which is kicking off September 16.

Two seasons in, Jennifer is feeling “more at home,” adding, “I got my bearings and the audience feels like family.”

Hudson said she is hoping to bring “joy,” saying it’s all about, “Just bringing everyone together and having a good time.”

Jennifer brought some massive guests last season — including Heidi Klum, John Legend, Hannah Waddingham and Viola Davis — so how is she going to top that this season?