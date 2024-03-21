Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘Smash’ Broadway Producing Team

Jennifer Hudson is heading back to Broadway, this time as a producer on the musical “Smash.”

The star announced the news on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” today, revealing she will be working alongside Steven Spielberg, Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron.

The musical, slated to open next spring, is based on the “Smash” TV show that ran from 2012 to 2013. The series starred Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty, and took viewers behind the scenes of a Broadway musical.

The series is close to Hudson’s heart! She told the audience, “I guest-starred in the second season and I played Veronica Moore. This character was so much fun because I got to dream like I was on Broadway before I was.”

She added that Spielberg was a producer when she starred in “The Color Purple” on Broadway, but she “never would have guessed that one day I would get to be a producing partner alongside him.”

Jennifer promised to share more about the show “as we get closer.”