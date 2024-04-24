Jennifer Hudson Says ‘Breathe’ Shows ‘Different Side’ of Her (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson is one of the few stars to earn an EGOT, and now this Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner just landed four daytime Emmy noms for her hit “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Hudson, who is starring in her first action film, “Breathe.”

In the heart-pounding sci-fi thriller, Jennifer is playing a mother trying to protect her daughter after Earth is left uninhabitable.

Hudson shared, “Imagine a situation where the world runs out of oxygen. We have to go underground and live underground. You got strangers coming up. You don’t know who to trust. You gotta protect your heart. A lot of real things going on and a lot of things you can’t imagine happening.”

Along with saying that her character is fighting” for her life, Jennifer noted that the movie gave her an opportunity to show a “different side” of herself.

Hudson emphasized, “I love to expand and grow so I accepted the challenge, and it’s a project I started right before I accepted the talk show.”

While she enjoys sci-fi movies, she admitted that “being in it is something else.”