Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Common and Jennifer Hudson played with romance rumors swirling around them on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week!

The rapper appeared on the show as a guest, and she told him she had to ask, “Are you dating anyone?”

The audience burst into applause, and he told her, “Yes, and I am in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in life. She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she’s talented.”

Hinting that the woman is Jennifer, he went on, “I set my standard kind of high, because she had to have an EGOT, she had to win an Oscar on her first movie… She had to get her own talk show.”

He turned the tables on her and asked, “What about you? How is your love life?”

Jennifer told him, “I’m dating as well, and I am very happy. Are you happy in your relationship?”

Common answered, “Yes, this relationship is a happy place for me… Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I’m very grateful. I thank God each and every day.”

She replied, “Because God is in it,” and he agreed, “God is in it.”

The crowd approved! One audience member yelled out, “She’s the one!” Common laughed, “Speak on it.”

He went on, “We keep it private, but I wanted to acknowledge how wonderful she is, how great she is.”

Hudson replied, “I feel that same way about my partner.”

Common also talked about his love of Chicago, his new book “And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Self,” and more.