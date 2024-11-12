Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Are ‘Magical’ Pairing in ‘Wicked’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Over the weekend, “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph hit the red carpet for the L.A. premiere of “Wicked.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Sheryl, who praised Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for their performances.

Ralph commented, “I’m so happy because, first of all, I love Cynthia and I love Ariana, and the pairing of the two of them together is really magical. The voices of a new generation, of this show, of this score, is just so on-point, and I’m very excited to see it.”

“Wicked” has a special place in Sheryl’s heart, since she was the first Black woman to play Madame Morrible in the Broadway musical, in 2016. The part is played by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh in the film.

She shared, “I walked up the steps here, just now, Michelle Yeoh said, ‘Morrible to Morrible.’”

As for the message behind “Wicked,” Ralph noted, “In doing the show when I did it, people kept saying they rewrote the script and I’m like, ‘No, it’s one of those scripts that fits the time, it fits any time, and when you have the good girl, the good girl with all the magic, and the way they turn against the good girl with all the magic and then they go with the girl who told a lie but the girl who told a lie, she told a lie so well they made her the one… You could tell the story right now and it would fit in.”

Sheryl is known for being outspoken, fighting for causes dear to her heart.

Ralph has just been announced as Advocate of the Year by The Advocate, thanks to her devotion to LGBTQ+ rights, HIV/AIDS advocacy, and her ongoing efforts to encourage inclusivity and respect for the community.

Easton Schirra