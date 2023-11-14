Sheryl Lee Ralph on the Secret to Her 18-Year Marriage! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph is getting back to work on “Abbott Elementary,” now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with Sheryl Lee, who chatted about jumping back into the show, plus the secret to her two-decade marriage to Pennsylvania state senator Vincent Hughes.

When asked how she keeps her marriage fresh, Ralph quipped, “We don’t live together.”

She elaborated, “I see him every two weeks, and when I see him, I’m so happy to see him. When I leave, I’m so happy to leave, because I know I’ll be back again.”

Since the strike is now over, Sheryl Lee couldn’t contain her excitement at being about to say “Abbott Elementary” out loud!

Ralph revealed that she’s going back to work “right away.”

This weekend, Sheryl Lee is hosting her annual “Divas Simply Singing” benefit, which will be attended by Cynthia Erivo, Jordin Sparks and Wayne Brady.