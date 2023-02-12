Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' Before Super Bowl LVII

Getty Images

Broadway veteran and current "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph truly lifted her voice ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII!

The 66-year-old diva, radiant in red, performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a song dubbed the Black national anthem, earning a roar of approval.

Ralph had previously pointed out her performance came on the 123rd anniversary of the first time the rousing anthem was performed.