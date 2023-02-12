Celebrity News February 12, 2023
Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' Before Super Bowl LVII
Broadway veteran and current "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph truly lifted her voice ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII!
The 66-year-old diva, radiant in red, performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a song dubbed the Black national anthem, earning a roar of approval.
Chris Stapleton's National Anthem Tugs Tears from Eagles Coach, Players at Super Bowl LVIIView Story
Ralph had previously pointed out her performance came on the 123rd anniversary of the first time the rousing anthem was performed.
Her glam look was the handiwork of daughter Ivy Coco Maurice, who put her mother in a custom Harbison jumpsuit and earrings by Nikos Koulis.